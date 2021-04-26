LONDON – Breeze Airways (MXY), the new American airline founded by David Neeleman, has increased its growth plan with an additional order of 20 Airbus A220s. This order would make the carrier the second user of Airbus A220 after DL and before B6.

Breeze will begin flying in the summer of 2021, with its arrival injecting new competition from battered airlines just as domestic flights in the US are recovering with the rise of vaccination rates.

Breeze is Neeleman’s fifth commercial airline, which originally had the launch name Moxy.

Image: Breeze Airways website.

The Fleet

The carrier plans to target underserved cities with old Jet Embraer E190-195, some of which were inherited from Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD), another Neeleman airline that has been hit hard by a second local wave of the COVID-19 virus.

The first A220 will be delivered to MXY in October 2021 and will serve longer routes for the carrier. Although the costs of the Embraers have all gone down, the A220 remains cheaper and more efficient. Further, MXY is in talks with Airbus to increase the range of the A220 with an extra fuel tank.