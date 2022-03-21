DALLAS – The National Air Carrier Association (NACA) has announced that Breeze Airways (MX) has joined its ranks as its 20th airline member.

“NACA is delighted to welcome Breeze as a full member,” said NACA President and CEO George Novak.

Novak added that with MX on board, “we now provide a more unified voice in Washington, D.C., for the nation’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost carriers, the fastest-growing segment of the U.S. airline industry. Our continued growth demonstrates the strength of our advocacy on behalf of our members.”

“The National Air Carrier Association provides their airline members with a valuable opportunity for discussions of consumer, economic, safety and security regulations with Members of Congress, and DOT, FAA, and TSA staff,” said Breeze CEO David Neeleman. “We look forward to working with NACA on addressing key issues facing the air transportation industry.”

NACA’s low-cost and ultra-low-cost airline members also include Allegiant Air (G4), Avelo Airlines (XP), Frontier Airlines (F9), Spirit Airlines (NK), and Sun Country Airlines (SY). This segment is leading the airline industry’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as leisure travel quickly returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

About NACA

NACA, founded in 1962, promotes itself as being the leading voice for airlines that provide affordable transportation of passengers and cargo. Its 20 U.S. airlines serve six continents.

NACA boasts its members fill a niche in the air carrier industry by providing scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services to meet the ever-changing demands of the traveling public, businesses, and the U.S. military.

Featured image: Kochan Kleps/Airways