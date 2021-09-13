MIAMI – Breeze Airways (MX) and Airbus reveal the first Airbus A220-300 in MX livery as the European airframer cashes in an additional order for 20 aircraft of the type.

At the Airbus facility in Mobile, AL, MX has presented its first Airbus A220-300 painted in MX livery and, at the same occasion, confirmed a purchase agreement for 20 more aircraft, an undisclosed order of the type that brings the MX total purchase book to 80 aircraft.

The paint job was undertaken and completed at the Airbus facility in Mobile where the delivery of the new aircraft shall start during the fourth quarter of 2021 and continue at a rate of one machine per month over a period of six and half years. The A220-300 will enter line service in the second quarter of 2022.

With this new aircraft, MX will pursue its business objectives of offering a better travel experience, low fares along, and high operational flexibility. MX, which started operations in May 2021, aims toward offering non-stop routes to underserviced destinations.

Breeze Airways Embraer ERJ190AR N102BZ – Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

A New Bird for Breeze

For MX, which actually only flyes Embraer 190 and 195 aircraft, the arrival of the Airbus A220-300 shall be the first brand new aircraft to enter its fleet. The aircraft, which is specifically built for the 100 to 150 seat route markets, offers the latest technology in aerodynamics, is built with advanced materials, and is powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1500 geared turbofan engines.

The combination of these technologies makes the A200 the quietest, cleanest, and most ecological aircraft in its category sporting a 50% reduction in noise levels and NOx and 25% economy in fuel use when compared to a previous generation of aircraft making the A220 well adapted to urban airports operations.

Airbus has delivered more than 170 aircraft of the type over the five continents.

Article source: Airbus Press Release