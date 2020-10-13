LONDON – Breeze Airways (MXY) has today announced a sale and leaseback agreement with Voyager Aviation Holdings for five Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

The five units will see a delivery period between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, with this being Voyager’s transaction with the A220. Commenting on the news was Mike Lungariello, President of Voyager who expressed great delight over the deal.

“We are delighted to inaugurate our partnership with the Breeze team and its founder David Neeleman, and we look forward to the successful launch of the airline. We are also pleased that we will diversify our fleet and customer base by adding new, next-generation narrowbody aircraft on lease to an exciting new US carrier.”

Neeleman Confidence over Deal

Also commenting on the news was Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman who expressed great confidence in Voyager over the deal as well as the service the airline can provide over the next few years.

“We’re pleased to partner with Voyager as we put together our fleet of brand new Airbus A220 aircraft for next year. Together, we’ll offer US travelers a new choice in air travel, and a much-improved travel experience.”

Neeleman’s confidence comes very respected especially as he has co-founded other airlines including WestJet (WS), JetBlue (JB) and Azul Airlines (AD).

Breeze Launch Information

Breeze Airways will launch services next year, providing point-to-point services to secondary airports across the United States. The airline will launch with a mixed fleet of Embraer E195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft in order to cater to such initial demand it may receive on launch day.

The airline plans to launch to the following destinations:

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

Blue Grass Airport (LEX)

Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN)

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Fort Worth Meacham International Airport (FTW)

Gary/Chicago International Airport (GYY)

Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR)

Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Long Island’s Islip Airport & Farmingdale/Republic Airport (ISP & FRG)

Louisville International Airport (SDF)

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV)

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA)

Providence T.F. Green Airport (PVD)

Wilkes-Barre International Airport (AVP)

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)

Seattle-Tacoma Airport (SEA)

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

Stewart International Airport (SWF)

Trenton Mercer Airport (TTN)

In total, the airline has 90 aircraft on order, consisting of 60 A220-300 and 30 Embraer E195.

Looking Ahead

It remains clear that the airline is still looking to launch in 2021, irrespective of the disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic has been setting on the industry.

This is something that the likes of Neeleman will know how to handle, and what the airline needs to do in order to make revenue going forward.

With that growth strategy taking place in secondary airports, it should not be a problem for Breeze, especially as the flights will be tailor-made to better connection times, which will improve the brand of the carrier for many years to come.

