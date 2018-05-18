Breaking: Global Air Boeing 737 Crashes in Havana

MIAMI — A 30-year-old Boeing 737-200, belonging to Mexican charter airline Global Air, has crashed moments before taking off from Havana’s José Martí International Airport (HAV).

The aircraft was operating flight CU972 on behalf of Cubana de Aviacion from HAV to Holguin (HOL).

It is reported that 104 people were on board the plane, including two children and an infant. Local media reports that three occupants survived and are in critical condition.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off 😟 #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

Eyewitness account says that a large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital.

According to Airlive, the aircraft crashed at 12:30 pm local time.

Regarding the accident’s location, the plane crashed near a high school campus on the east side of the island.

We are aware of news reports out of Cuba and are closely monitoring the situation. — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) May 18, 2018

Boeing issued a Tweet remarking that it is aware of the accident and will monitor the situation.

30 years, 8 carriers

The aircraft, XA-UMQ (MSN 24103 • LN 1565), was delivered in 1988 to Southwest Airlines (WN), where it operated for the following five years before transferring to Japan Transocean Air.

Later on, the plane operated for a myriad of carriers, including Air Gulf Falcon, Air Kazakstan, Regional Air, Adam Air, Top Air, and lately, Global Air in Mexico since 2009.

The Boeing 737-2Q3(A) was equipped with two Pratt & Whitney JT8D-17 engines.

Global Air was founded in 1990 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The airline is a non-regular registered carrier with wet-charter capabilities. According to its website, Global Air also specializes in air rescue missions.

On today’s flight, all the crew were non-Cuban nationals.

Cubana: A Decent Safety Record

Despite its aging fleet and operational constraints, Cubana had a decent safety record.

Its last crash with casualties occurred in 1999 when a Yak-42D crashed before landing in Valencia, Venezuela, leaving 22 casualties.

Breaking: Cuban State media is reporting that at least 100 people are dead following a plane crash in Havana, Cuba. pic.twitter.com/b5WbkX005a — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 18, 2018

The Cuban flag carrier has been facing operational issues because of technical woes at its fleet.

Cubana operates a fleet of 16 aircraft, composed of two ATR-72, six Antonov An-158s, four Ilyushin Il-96s, and four Tupolev Tu-204s.

Cuban aviation authorities recently ordered the grounding of the six AN-158s, after citing maintenance and operational issues.

The airline has had to lease Airbus A320s from Lithuanian charter company Avion Express.

But, as the Cuban carrier fell behind the leasing payments, Avion Express has opted to cancel some of these contracts, forcing Cubana to lease the Boeing 737-200 from the Mexican charter airline alternatively.

According to several news outlets, at least 100 people were killed in today’s accident, with at least four survivors found among the wreckage.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more.