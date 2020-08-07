LONDON – An Air India Express (IX) 737-800 (VT-AXH) has overrun the runway upon landing at Kozhikode (CCJ), India.



The aircraft came to rest at the bottom of an embankment. From the first images from the scene, the aircraft fuselage is in several pieces.

The flight took off from Dubai, and the aircraft itself is 13.7 years old. More details to come.

Screenshot from Flightradar 24 shows the aircrafs position before impact

Previous Overrun

This is not the first time an Air India Express plane has crashed.

The last time was in 2010, when flight 812 to Mangalore (also from Dubai) continued an unstabilized approach, despite three calls from the First Officer to “go around.”

This resulted in the aircraft overshooting the runway, falling down a hillside, and bursting into flames.



158 were killed (all crew members and 152 passengers) and only eight survived.

This is a developing story.