BREAKING: AerCap to Lease Two 787s to euroAtlantic Airways

MIAMI – AerCap has announced today that they will lease two used Boeing 787-8s to euroAtlantic Airways. AerCap expects to deliver these aircraft to euroAtlantic Airways in the spring of 2021.

This deal marks the first Portugese carrier to operate the Boeing 787.

AerCap CEO Aengus Kelly stated, “With these new aircraft, euroAtlantic will provide next generation widebody AMCI services to the global market while at the same time enhancing their fleet operations. We wish euroAtlantic every success and we look forward to working with them, together with the Boeing team, as these aircraft deliver.”

euroAtlantic Airways CEO Eugénio Fernandes said, “The 787’s incredible fuel efficiency and range provide tremendous flexibility for our customers as they profitably operate the airplane on a wide range of route networks and business models such as ACMI’s, Wet Lease or Charter flights.”

An euroAtlantic 767

Euroatrantic’s background

euroAtlantic Airways began operations in May of 2000 and currently operates a fleet of eight aircraft, consisting of six Boeing 767s, one Boeing 777 and one Boeing 737 (currently on lease to Air Peace).

They operate one route from their hub in Lisbon, Portugal to Guinea-Bissau in western Africa.

The airline provides ACMI services (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) as well as charter flights.

The new Boeing 787s will complement the airline’s existing all-Boeing fleet. The use of modern aircraft contrasts the airline’s current aging fleet and will allow the airline to expand its business across the globe.