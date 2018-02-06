Miami Welcomes Yet Another Carrier: Brazil’s GOL, 737 MAX

MIAMI — Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL announced its return to South Florida with an all-new pair of daily routes to Miami International Airport (MIA) from Brasilia and Fortaleza, starting on November 4, 2018.

Back in 2012, GOL first launched operations to MIA with daily flights from São Paulo. However, the airline temporarily suspended services in 2016 due to severe financial woes. In November, GOL will become the 9th low-cost carrier flying to MIA.

Both routes will be operated by GOL’s upcoming Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which will come with a seating capacity of 186 passengers, according to the airline.

To date, GOL manages a fleet of 124 planes, including 27 Boeing 737-700s, and 97 Boeing 737-800s, and operates nearly 700 daily flights. Also, the low-cost carrier is expecting 10 more Boeing 737-800s and 120 brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8s, which are expected to be delivered this year.

“I am pleased to welcome GOL back to our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos A. Gimenez. “I am especially encouraged to see increased service to our busiest international tourism market.”

Currently, MIA is the airport in the United States with most domestic, international, and cargo airlines. With GOL, the number climbs to 107.

“We look forward to seeing carriers like GOL generate renewed growth between our two regions in 2018,” Gimenez added.

Moreover, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, Chairperson of the County’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee, shared her thoughts. “Congratulations to MIA for adding GOL to its growing roster of airlines. The addition of new airlines creates jobs and helps strengthen our tourism industry, which is something every County resident can celebrate,” she said.

Likewise, Miami-Dade Aviation Department Chief of Staff Joseph Napoli said, “We appreciate GOL’s decision to restart service at MIA with even more weekly flights than they previously offered. Our passengers will soon have yet another option to choose from when they travel between Miami and Brazil.”

GOL will also become the fourth airline at MIA to serve Brazil, joining American Airlines, Avianca Brasil, and LATAM Airlines. Miami International Airport currently provides 88 weekly nonstop flights to eight Brazilian destinations.

The Brazilian market will consolidate as the number-one out of MIA. After experiencing traffic declines the last two years due to a struggling national economy, Brazil-bound traffic recorded more than 1.5 million passengers annually. This number is expected to grow, now that the financial health of both Brazil and the US are in much better shape.