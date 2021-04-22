MIAMI – Boutique Air (4B), an FAA-certified airline, has announced an extension of its network to three more destinations in Vermont, Louisiana, and Nevada.

With these new destinations, 4B continues its expansion that, during the past year, has seen more than ten new city pairs added but not always maintained due to strong competition or termination of Essential Air Service (EAS) contracts.

The three new cities include Burlington (BRL) where 4B will fly from Boston (BOS) on a once-daily basis from April 29 but with the possibility to increase services if demand grows considering that BRL has no direct services since 2008 and demand is high. 4B expects to draw traffic from Plattsburg (PBG) and Albany (ALB) since both cities lack direct connections to BOS.

Boutique Air Pilatus PC-12 – Photo : Luca Flores/ Airways

New Orleans, Las Vegas

Another new destination is the city of New Orleans (MSY) by proposing an air link with Greenville (GSP), beginning April 22, with a three-time-weekly schedule on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The flight will be operated all year long and 4B keeps open the possible extension of services if the market so demands.

These services from GSP add to flights to Dallas (DFW), and Nashville (BNA) operated under EAS contracts which 4B decided not to apply to the GSP to MSY preferring an “at risk” operation.

The last new destination is Las Vegas (LAS) served from Merced (MCE),CA, 4B first service when it was launched in 2014, on a four weekly flights per week from Thursday to Sunday. 4B expects success on this route since there is a strong demand for the return of this direct connection.

Boutique Air, created in 2007, is based in San Francisco (SFO). The carrier flies a modern fleet of Swiss-made eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 and Beechcraft King Air 350, sporting leather seats and flying at a top speed of 300mph.

The airline services routes in Arizona, Alabama, California, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas.