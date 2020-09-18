MIAMI – Small semi-private airline Boutique Air (4B) announced the addition of two new destinations, a nice surprise for such a small airline. 4B has prided itself on having commercial airline prices with semi-private service.

Boutique operates in little corners around the US, finding small niches with demand on routes between smaller towns and larger hubs. It seems to have found two more of these niches on opposite ends of the US, namely Palm Springs California, and Altoona Pennsylvania.

A Boutique Air Pilatus PC-12 landing at LAX. Photo: Luca Flores

Palm Springs, California

Palm Springs is a tourist destination in the California desert, already most of its traffic private jets or semi-private airline Wheels UP Aviation, with limited commercial service. 4B will operate to Palm Springs from Phoenix (PHX) and continue onto Los Angeles (LAX) and back, flying PHX-PSP-LAX-PSP-PHX.

This will connect passengers in Sacramento to Palm Springs, who can only get as far as LA on the airline’s Sacramento-Merced-Los Angeles and back route. Flights to Phoenix will open passengers up to lots of 4B destinations, including United Airlines (UA) hub Denver. The service will start on October 1.

Photo: Wiki Commons

Altoona, Pennsylvania

On the other side of the country, Boutique is planning on adding Altoona to their chain of destinations flying a Pittsburgh-Altoona-Baltimore route. They will be taking over the EAS contract on the same route that Southern Air (9X) currently operates, now utilizing the PC-12 instead of the Cessna 208.

Boutique already flies from Baltimore and Pittsburgh to Altoona’s sister city Johnstown, so the airline plans to add accessibility to major cities in that region. Southern Air’s contract on the route expires on December 31 and the move to 4B will take place on January 1.