Boston: Hawaiian, JetBlue Launch Codeshare to Hawaii

Boston: Hawaiian, JetBlue Launch Codeshare to Hawaii
November 29
13:32 2018
LONDON – Hawaiian Airlines (HA) and JetBlue (B6) have expanded its codeshare relationship from Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) all the way to Honolulu (HNL), starting in April next year.

JetBlue customers are now able purchase tickets on Hawaiian’s non-stop flight between BOS and HNL and earn TrueBlue points. This flight will carry JetBlue’s B6 code.

On top of this, 26 different cities across the U.S., including Washington, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Cleveland can now purchase tickets all the way to Hawaii through Boston.

Hawaiian’s Senior VP for Revenue Management and Network Planning, Brent Overbeek, stated that the carrier is “excited to bring the Hawaiian Islands closer to more travelers and welcome our JetBlue guests with our warm hospitality the moment they check in for our flight in Boston.”

Tracey Bink, Director of Alliances and Partnerships welcomed its “newest partner Hawaiian Airlines to New England where JetBlue customers now have the opportunity to conveniently travel to one of the world’s great destinations in superior comfort.”

JetBlue’s Massive Feed

For JetBlue, flights connecting to and from Boston are available for the following airports: Atlanta, Baltimore, Buffalo, Charlotte, Charleston, Chicago O’Hare, Cleveland, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York-LaGuardia, JFK, Newark, Orlando, Palm Beach, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Raleigh-Durham, Savannah, Syracuse, Tampa, and Washington D.C.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin flying nonstop between its hub in HNL and BOS starting on April 4, 2019.

This new service will become the longest domestic operating route in the history of the United States, measuring 5,095 miles.

The HNL-BOS route beats the current HNL-JFK route that the airline operates, which is at 4,983 miles long.

The carrier will be using the Airbus A330 to service this route, offering 278 seats across a three-class configuration.

First Class offers 18 seats in a 2-2-2 configuration, followed by 68 seats in Economy Comfort in a 2-4-2 configuration as well as 192 seats in Economy with the same configuration. 

With the new codeshare agreement between Hawaiian and JetBlue, this route will get a much-needed boost from JetBlue’s extensive East Coast network.

Notably, this codeshare agreement only benefits Boston and not New York, which is the other East Coast destination that Hawaiian currently serves.

