LONDON – easyJet (U2) announced bookings for domestic flights in December have soared, as it UK restrictions are to be eased over Christmas.

According to the the airline, the most popular routes included London/Bristol to Belfast and London to Edinburgh. U2 said saw the jump in searches and bookings this week. The carrier added that bookings for next spring and summer were rising after promising news on vaccines.

easyJet said it would be running just a fifth of its normal flight schedule over this winter and last week reported it swung to a loss of £1.3bn because of the pandemic. For the airline, this was the first annual loss in its 25 years history.

easyJet Airbus A320-214 reg. HB-JXF at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Statement from easyJet

Johan Lundgren (54), U2 CEO, said, “We also launched our Black Friday sale yesterday and the positive response in terms of bookings seems to show a growing confidence to make travel plans.”

Featured image: easyJet Airbus A320-214 reg. OE-IVW taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

