Turkish Airlines Receives Its First Boeing 777 Freighter

MIAMI — Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 777 Freighter.

“The delivery of our first 777 Freighter is a milestone event in our cargo business,” said İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines.

“As a prominent sub-brand of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo increased its freighter destinations served from 55 to 73 from the beginning of this year, reaching approximately one million tons of cargo with a 29 percent increase. It is surely beyond doubt that this is a remarkable success,” Aycı said.

According to the chairman, the original 777 order was placed to help the airline expand its cargo business.

Aycı revealed that he is certain that this new plane will bring “great value to our rapidly growing cargo operations, will also enable our leading sub-brand to further compete, expand and reach new short and long-range destinations from our hub in Istanbul.”