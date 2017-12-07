Turkish Airlines Receives Its First Boeing 777 Freighter
MIAMI — Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, celebrated the delivery of its first Boeing 777 Freighter.
Meet the newest member of our cargo fleet: @Boeing 777F!#TurkishAirlines #TurkishCargo pic.twitter.com/FWXP8HgjFc
— Turkish Airlines (@TurkishAirlines) December 7, 2017
“The delivery of our first 777 Freighter is a milestone event in our cargo business,” said İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, Turkish Airlines.
“As a prominent sub-brand of Turkish Airlines, Turkish Cargo increased its freighter destinations served from 55 to 73 from the beginning of this year, reaching approximately one million tons of cargo with a 29 percent increase. It is surely beyond doubt that this is a remarkable success,” Aycı said.
According to the chairman, the original 777 order was placed to help the airline expand its cargo business.
Aycı revealed that he is certain that this new plane will bring “great value to our rapidly growing cargo operations, will also enable our leading sub-brand to further compete, expand and reach new short and long-range destinations from our hub in Istanbul.”
The 777 Freighter is based on the 777-200(LR) passenger aircraft and can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).
“We are honored to deliver the 777 Freighter to Turkish Airlines,” said Marty Bentrott, Senior Vice President of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
According to Bentrott, the 777 has a range capability and a cargo capacity that “makes it a perfect airplane for Turkish Airlines to continue to profitably grow its global cargo service.”
Turkish Airlines carries over 60 million passengers a year, with direct flights to 300 destinations in 120 countries.
It has, with the new addition, a fleet composed of 330 aircraft, of which 15 are for cargo; and also has 168 airliners in order.
