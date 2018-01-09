Boeing, Turkish Airlines Announce Order for Three 777 Freighters

MIAMI — Boeing announced today Turkish Airlines ordered three more 777 Freighters in December 2017, just after the carrier took delivery of two cargo jets.

“These freighter orders will surely contribute to our significant target for establishing a young and efficient cargo fleet,” said M. İlker Aycı, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines.

The new order is part of Turkish Airlines plans for expanding its freight business. According to Aycı, the new aircraft will be delivered this year to provide the airline “with additional flexibility to serve more destinations while we continue to develop our global freight service.” The 777 Freighter is based on the 777-200(LR) passenger aircraft and can fly 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometers) with a full payload of 112 tons (102 metric tonnes or 102,000 kg).

“We’re pleased world-class customers like Turkish Airlines recognize the value of the 777 Freighter’s long range and large payload capability,” said Marty Bentrott, senior vice president of Sales, Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia and Africa, Boeing Commercial Airplanes. 3 more for @TurkishAirlines weeks after taking their first 2 777 Freighters! We're honored to help Turkish Airlines serve the world’s major trade routes #Boeing https://t.co/SHJEZKLw1A pic.twitter.com/g41EYxa81I — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 8, 2018 Turkish Airlines carries over 60 million passengers a year, with direct flights to 300 destinations in 120 countries. It has a fleet composed of 330 aircraft, 15 of which are for cargo; and also, with the newest order, it is expecting 171 airliners to be delivered. According to Boeing, 777’s range capability brings savings for airlines with fewer stops and associated landing fees, lower cargo handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times.