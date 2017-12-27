Royal Air Maroc Orders Four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

MIAMI — Royal Air Maroc (RAM) announced an order for four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at $1.1 billion at list prices.

Morocco’s flag carrier expands its 787 fleet to a total of nine aircraft, expecting growth in its international network. RAM already has five Boeing 787-8s, the last one being delivered last December.

According to Abdelhamid Addou, CEO, and Chairman of RAM, the airline has direct flights to 80 destinations and operates 850 flights per month to Africa.

“Our vision is to be the leading airline in Africa in terms of quality of service, quality of planes and connectivity. Ordering new-generation planes such as the Dreamliner puts our airline on the right track to fulfill our vision,” he said.

Royal Air Maroc’s 787s are deployed on international routes from Casablanca to North America, South America, the Middle East, and Europe, and with the additional, larger 787-9s, the airline plans to expand to new destinations.

“Expanding the relationship between our companies that began nearly 50 years ago, Boeing is proud to support Royal Air Maroc’s growth plans within Africa and further connect Morocco to the world,” said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Moreover, the airline has chosen the General Electric GEnx-1B engines to power the new 787-9s and has ordered four power plants, valued at more than $100 million.

This Dreamliner order, which was previously under the unidentified category in Boeing’s books, include two Boeing 787-8s that were purchased last year, and the current two that were added in December 2018.

Boeing and Safran are joint venture partners in Morocco Aero-Technical Interconnect Systems (MATIS) Aerospace in Casablanca, a high-quality supplier that employs more than 1,000 people building wire bundles and wire harnesses for Boeing and other aerospace companies.

Royal Air Maroc is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Its fleet includes 48 Boeing aircraft, one ATR 72-600, a sole Airbus A320 and four Embraer E-190s.