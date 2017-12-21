First Boeing 737 MAX 8 Delivered to Mauritania Airlines

MIAMI — Today, Boeing and Mauritania Airlines International celebrated the delivery of the airline’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. This makes the Mauritanian flag carrier the first operator of the new and improved airplane in Africa.

Mohamed Radhi Bennahi, the CEO of Mauritania Airlines International, stated, “We are proud to be the first carrier in Africa to operate the 737 MAX. The introduction of the 737 MAX into the growing Mauritanian fleet will help to profitably grow our network as we introduce new routes to Europe and the Middle East.”

The order was placed, and announced, back in June 2017 during this year’s Paris Air Show, and it was valued at $112.4 million.

Furthermore, the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft features the newest technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets, the Boeing Sky Interior, and several other improvements.

According to Boeing, to date, the MAX aircraft has become the fastest selling airplane in the manufacturer’s history with over 4,000 orders from 92 clients worldwide.

Marty Bentrott, Senior Vice President Sales for Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Russia & Central Asia, Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said that “We are delighted that Mauritania Airlines International becomes the first operator of the MAX in Africa and I would like to thank everyone at the airline for their partnership and continued faith in the 737 program. The 737 MAX will be a great addition to its fleet providing greater efficiency, range and passenger comfort to its operations.”

Since 2010, Mauritania Airlines International has operated in 11 destinations across Africa and Europe from its headquarters at Nouakchott-Oumtounsy International Airport in Mauritania’s. Its fleet includes one Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, one Next Generation 737-700, two 737-500s and now, its latest acquisition, the 737 MAX 8.