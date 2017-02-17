Boeing, Juneyao Airlines Finalize Dreamliner Order

MIAMI — Boeing and Chinese carrier Juneyao Airlines announced today the finalization of an order for up to ten 787-9 Dreamliners, valued at about $1.32 billion at current list prices.

The new order, splitted evenly between firm orders and options, represents the Shanghai-based private airline’s first Boeing order and first widebody airplane order ever.

“Our strategic vision is to develop into an international airline that provides high quality service with an extended network, while ensuring excellent profitability,” said Wang Junjin, Chairman, Juneyao Airlines. “Today’s order is set to play a key role in our growing business in the years to come, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Boeing into the future.”

Founded in 2005, Juneyao Airlines is one of China’s largest private carriers, with a fleet of 60 Airbus A320 family aircraft which serves domestic routes and short-haul international flights to neighboring countries such as Japan, South Korea and Thailand. The carrier expects to take delivery of the aircraft between 2018 and 2019, and plans to open new routes to North America, Europe and Australia by 2020.

Last October, the airline agreed to join global airline alliance group Star Alliance as a “connecting partner,” and it is expected to become a full member in the short term.