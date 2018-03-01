Icelandair Takes Delivery of its First Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI — Icelandair has finally taken over its first Boeing 737 MAX on Wednesday at Boeing Field.

The aircraft is the first of three 737 MAXs that will be delivered this year, from the 16 units of the type that Icelandair ordered in February 2013.

Today was a good day! We officially got our first new Boeing #737MAX delivered in Seattle – we look forward to welcoming you on board! pic.twitter.com/ocdI9OkiX1 — Icelandair (@Icelandair) February 28, 2018

With this new acquisition, the Icelandic carrier will enhance its trans-Atlantic operations and begin a long overdue renewal of its fleet.

The inaugural flight of Icelandair’s first 737 MAX 8 will be from the airline’s home base in Reykjavik to Berlin, replacing the Boeing 757-200 that is currently operating the route.

“The arrival of the new aircraft represents a milestone, the start of the renewal of our fleet which is an exciting undertaking for Icelandair,” said Björgólfur Jóhannsson, President and CEO Icelandair.

Additionally, the aircraft is scheduled to operate the Reykjavik – Paris-Orly, and Reykjavik – Bergen routes from May 1, as well as the airline’s new service to Cleveland and Dublin.

“The 737 MAX will complement Icelandair’s trans-Atlantic operations, continuing to seamlessly link points between North America and Europe,” said Monty Oliver, vice-president of Europe Sales, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

The new Icelandair 737 MAX 8, registered TF-ICE, will stay one week at the Puget Sound area for pilot training and inspections, according to Boeing.

The airline revealed that the airplane will be flown out to Iceland completely empty, as all seats and interior fittings will be installed there.

The MAX will join Icelandair’s fleet of Boeing 757s and 767s. Jóhannsson said that it will be “an excellent addition” to its fleet, helping Icelandair network growth “through added frequencies and new destinations.”