flydubai Finalizes Order for 175 Boeing 737 MAX

MIAMI — flydubai firmed up today its order for 175 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with an option for 50 more, valued at $27 billion at current list prices.

As reported by Boeing, the order is the largest single-aisle jet order in Middle East history. It was announced as a commitment at the Dubai Air Show 2017 in order to take advantage of the Boeing 737 MAX family’s flexibility and commonality; 50 of the 175 aircraft are Boeing 737 MAX 10, and the remaining are a mix of the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models, respectively.

“As one of the first operators of the 737 MAX 8, their order for more models-including the recently launched MAX 10-is a vote of confidence in the MAX family’s exceptional fuel efficiency, reliability and flexibility. We look forward to hundreds of MAX airplanes supporting flydubai’s continued success,” said Ihssane Mounir, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, flydubai CEO, said this marks “the next chapter in flydubai’s history.” In 2013, the Dubai-based carrier made its first 737 MAX order with a purchase of 75 airliners. The airline already has taken delivery of five MAX from that order.

According to Al Ghaith, this is flydubai’s third order with Boeing and is the largest one in their eight-year history. “Boeing aircraft have given us the ability to carry 44 million passengers since we began operations,” he added.

The 737 MAX has reached 640 orders this year and more than 4,200 orders since the program launched. The aircraft type offers seats for 130 to 200 passengers with a range of 3,200 to 3,800 nautical miles.

flydubai, headquartered at Dubai International Airport, operates an all-Boeing fleet composed of 61 aircraft: 56 Boeing 737-800 and five 737 MAX 8.