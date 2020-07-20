Airways Magazine

Boeing, Etihad Airways To Begin ecoDemostrator Program Test

July 20
12:19 2020
MIAMI – Boeing and Etihad Airways (EY) will use a 787-10 Dreamliner as part of the aerospace company’s ecoDemonstrator program. The tests are to be conducted before EY takes delivery of the type this fall.

The test fights build on a strategic sustainability alliance Boeing and EY formed in November of last year. The endeavor includes extensive sound measurement testing with industry partners.

Boeing’s ecoDemonstrator Program is a flight test research program that uses specially modified aircraft to develop and test aviation technologies. The program is designed to improve fuel economy and reduce the noise and ecological footprint of airliners.

So far, the program aircraft have tested 112 technologies. Almost 40 of these are currently being implemented. Some include real-time information Pilot iPad apps to reduce fuel use and emissions, custom approach paths to reduce community noise, and 777X cameras for ground navigation.

Boeing 777X. Photo: Brandon Farris

Statement from Etihad Airways

“This is the latest program under Etihad’s industry-leading strategic partnership with Boeing, focusing on innovating real-world solutions to the key sustainability challenges facing the aviation industry,” Etihad Aviation Group Chief Executive Officer Tony Douglas said.

“The ecoDemonstrator program is founded on innovation and sustainability — and these are core values for Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi, and the United Arab Emirates. Etihad and Boeing see a great opportunity to collaborate and share knowledge to minimize the impact of aviation on the environment.”

Photo: NASA

Industry-leading Partners

Boeing and Etihad will work with NASA and Safran Landing Systems. With these partners, it will conduct aircraft noise measurements from sensors on the airplane and the ground.

Additionally, The test aircraft will hold a blend of sustainable fuel, significantly lowering their environmental footprint.

The testing program will last about four weeks before EY enters its Boeing 787-10 into service. The airline has 30 787-10 on order with eight airframes already delivered.

