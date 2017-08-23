EL AL Israel Airlines Takes Delivery of First 787 Dreamliner

MIAMI — Yesterday, EL AL Israel took delivery of their first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, leased through an agreement with Air Lease Corporation. The aircraft, 4X-EDA, touched down in Tel Aviv after 6,746 miles nonstop delivery flight from Paine Field.

“The arrival of the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a day of pride and joy to all of us at EL AL,” said El Al Israel CEO, David Maimon. “It is the highlight in the ongoing renewal of the EL AL fleet, which started a year and a half ago when we decided to order 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. We are happy to embark on a new journey with our first Dreamliner.”

On June 11, 2017, El Al Israel Airlines introduced the aircraft and their particular characteristics. They also announced that the Dreamliner is expected to operate their Tel Aviv-London route and, by the end of the year, fly to Newark. The Dreamliner will also fly to Hong Kong by 2018.

“The arrival of the new airplanes will create a revolution in the customer experience. We have set a very high standard of service and product excellence in order to maintain our position as the first and preferred choice for passengers, traveling both to and from Israel,” said Maimon. “I am convinced that this significant procurement of 787s is a great opportunity for us to meet the highest levels expected.”

The aircraft offers three passenger cabins: Bussiness Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class; it was designed to be 20% more fuel efficient than its current Boeing 767. The 787 is a family of technologically advanced, super-efficient airplanes with new passenger-pleasing features.

“We are honored to deliver the first 787 Dreamliner to our great partners at EL AL,” stated Ray Conner, Boeing Vice Chairman. “The 787 Dreamliner will play a key role in the renewal of EL AL’s fleet and grow its network worldwide as it ushers in a new era for the airline, its employees and its customers around the globe.”

EL AL Isreal Airlines has 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner on order split between the 787-8 and 787-9. Last purchase was at this year’s Paris Air Show for one additional 787-8 and two additional 787-9s. The carrier has been an all-Boeing carrier and operates a fleet of more than 40 airplanes including Next-Generation 737s, 747s, 767s, and 777s.