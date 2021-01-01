MIAMI – At a time when cargo demand is exceptionally high due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways (QR) took delivery of three brand new Boeing 777F aircraft in one day.

The three aircraft (A7-BFX, A7-BFW, A7-BFV) took off 30 minutes apart from each other, flying over 14 hours from Everett in Seattle to Doha, Qatar. The delivery also marks the 200th Boeing 777F delivered. 242 have been ordered since the establishment of the project in 2005.

Cargo logistics has played a vital role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The distribution of masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment and now the speedy transportation of life-saving vaccines has helped the aviation industry steady amidst the extremely low demand for travel.

Qatar Airways has been at the forefront of the cargo logistics, operating over 500 special cargo charters to deliver relief goods and medical aid to countries in need.

The airline also worked with NGO’s to deliver over 250,000 tons of cargo (roughly 2,500 fully loaded Boeing 777Fs according to the airline) to regions where the pandemic had taken hold. The delivery of the new aircraft increases the total cargo fleet for QR to 30, with two Boeing 747-8Fs, 24 Boeing 777Fs and four Airbus A330Fs.

Executives Comments

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive said, “With the arrival of these new freighters, we are injecting more capacity in the market which is very much required during the pandemic.”

“The added capacity will also enable us to support the logistics around the COVID-19 vaccination, which is projected to be one of the greatest logistical challenges for the industry,”

Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Commercial Sales and Marketing, The Boeing Company said, “During these challenging times, Qatar Airways Cargo has been transporting humanitarian relief and medical goods to those in need, and we are proud that their growing fleet of 777 Freighters is supporting such a commendable effort,”

“We deeply appreciate our long-standing partnership with Qatar Airways and their confidence in the 777 Freighters as the backbone of their expansive global air cargo operations.”

