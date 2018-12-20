Airways Magazine

Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX to Eastar Jet

December 20
16:08 2018
LONDON – Eastar Jet is the first Korean airline to receive the Boeing 737 MAX 8, delivered to Seoul earlier this week.

The Korean carrier was founded in October 2007 and launched operations in January 2009. Currently, 22 aircraft are in the airline’s fleet, consisting of one 737-700, 17 737-800s, two 737-900s and one MAX 8.

The airline’s all-737 fleet will be complemented with the brand-new 737 MAX, which comes configured with the customary 189 seats it offers on its 737-800s.

The aircraft bearing registration HL8340 was delivered to the airline, followed by HL8341, the second 737 MAX 8 due to be delivered later this month.

Commenting on receiving its new aircraft was Jong-Gu Choi, the President of the airline who emphasized the airline’s enthusiasm for the brand-new plane.

“The introduction of the 737 MAX into our fleet reflects the efforts we are making to modernize our product offering and provide a world-class experience to our customers”

“In addition, the superior economics and longer-range capability of the 737 MAX will enable us to expand our network into new and existing markets more efficiently, which will help us achieve long-term growth.”

Boeing has suggested that the carrier will launch services to Singapore and Kuala Lumpur due to the 737 MAX 8 enabling such carriers to “expand into new markets”.

Ihssane Mounir of Boeing stated that the carrier “has achieved impressive growth flying the Boeing 737” and that the manufacturer is proud of our partnership with them. “We are excited to see them leverage the MAX compete in one of the world’s most dynamic aviation markets”.

James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James has been an Aviation Enthusiast for 8 years and has a fond likening to Concorde! James hopes to grow in the aviation industry with journalism being his primary focus.

0