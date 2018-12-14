Boeing Delivers 787th Dreamliner

LONDON – Boeing has celebrated a milestone this week with the delivery of the 787th Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

China Southern Airlines were the lucky carrier to receive this aircraft through its lessor, AerCap.

The aircraft in question, B-1168, is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which will be the lucky aircraft to carry this unique livery.

The aircraft features a massive “787th Boeing 787” title in both English and Chinese on each side of the fuselage near the start of the wings.

Up to now, the 787 Family has transported up to 300 million passengers, across 1.5 million flights globally, and connecting more than 210 new nonstop routes.

Kevin McAllister, President and CEO of Boeing said that this “milestone delivery is a testament to our amazing Boeing team who build the world’s most capable and reliable aeroplanes”.

He also went on to say that “the growing fleet continues to deliver unmatched efficiency, open new routes and provide an exceptional passenger experience”.

The airline ordered 10 787-8 Dreamliners in 2005 and ordered 787-9s back in 2016 to increase its capability to serve long-haul routes.

China Southern Airlines started receiving 787s back in May 2013, when B-2725 became the first 787-8 Dreamliner to enter its fleet.

Fast forward five years later to April 2018 when B-1242 became the first -9 variant to join the airline. Since then, the carrier has taken delivery of 10 787-8s and six -9s.

These aircraft in the airline’s fleet has enabled connectivity to the likes of London, Rome, Vancouver, Perth, Auckland, Christchurch and areas across North America.

The next step for Boeing now is to reach that target of 1,000 787 Dreamliners delivered to customers.

It will be interesting to see when the manufacturer will achieve that target, whether that is going into 2019.

Boeing will also be looking for more 787 orders at Paris next year in order to boost potential delivery numbers on that aircraft also.

More focus now that the program is well established already will be onto the Boeing 777X, which will be undergoing testing and potential entry into service over the next 18-24 months.