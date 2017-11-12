Dubai Air Show: Azerbaijan Orders Boeing 787s, 747-8 Freighters

MIAMI – Azerbaijan Airline (AZAL) reached an agreement with Boeing for five 787-8 Dreamliners and committed for two 747-8 Freighters at the Dubai Air Show. The order is valued at US$ 1.9 billion, at current list prices.

“The 787 Dreamliner will play a key role in Azerbaijan’s fleet modernization plan, help them open new routes, and contribute to their long-term success,” said Kevin McAllister, President, and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

#AZAL and @Boeing have today agreed to purchase five B787-8 Dreamliner and two B747-8F (or B777F) aircrafts. The agreement was signed by Jahangir Askerov, President of CJSC AZAL and Kevin McAllister, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. 🤝 #DAS17 pic.twitter.com/SomJhOztd2 — Azerbaijan Airlines (@azalofficial) November 12, 2017

With this order, AZAL is growing its Dreamliner fleet from two to seven. Last October, the Baku-based carrier signed a contract to convert four Boeing 787 Dreamliners they had committed to during the Paris Air Show 2017.

“Ordering additional 787 Dreamliner airplanes will greatly expand our airline’s capabilities, allowing us to serve new destinations and carry more passengers,” said AZAL President Jahangir Askerov.

Landing Gear Exchange Program

AZAL will also be the launch customer for Boeing’s 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program. The manufacturer will provide the carrier with a lower-cost solution for overhauled and certified landing gears for its Dreamliner fleet. According to Boeing, the 787 Landing Gear Overhaul and Exchange Program provides their customers an economical solution for managing landing gear overhauls. Through the program, a carrier can exchange landing gears that need to be repaired or overhauled for another set of certified landing gear from a pool that Boeing maintains.

“Boeing is excited to launch the 787 Landing Gear Exchange Program with Azerbaijan Airlines,” said Stan Deal, President, and CEO of Boeing Global Services.

“This program will keep the airline’s 787s flying while providing a cost-effective and reliable alternative to buying new landing gear and performing equipment overhaul.”

Azerbaijan Airlines serves 40 destinations in 25 countries with a fleet composed of Boeing 787 Dreamliner, 757-200 and 767-300; Embraer ERJ170-100LR and ERJ 190-100 aircraft; and Airbus A319, A320, and A340-500. To date, Boeing estimated more than 65 customers have ordered more than 1,275 Dreamliners.