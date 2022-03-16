DALLAS – Silk Way West Airlines (7L) has repossessed and transferred two Boeing 747-400(FSCD) formerly operated by Sky Gates Airlines (U3) and has since re-registered them in Azerbaijan, according to ch-aviation.

On February 27, 2022, VP-BCH (msn 30804) and VP-BCI (msn 32571) terminated operations for the Moscow-based U3 and were transported to Baku, 7L’s home base.

The aircraft were then relaunched as 4K-BCH and 4K-BCI, respectively, on March 8 and 9, with 7L branding. According to Flightradar24 ADS-B data, the types are flying from Baku to several European destinations as well as Zhengzhou, China. According to the ch-aviation fleets ownership module, both were owned by Boeing Aircraft Holding.

Sky Gates Airlines VP-BCH Boeing 747-400F(SCD). Photo: Julian Schopfer/Airways

No Aircraft Left for Silk Gates

Sky Gates Airlines is currently idle because it does not operate any additional aircraft, and it is unclear whether it has intentions to relaunch.

Silk Way West Airlines, on the other hand, flies seven Boeing 747-400(FSCD)s and five Boeing 747-8Fs. 7L has also has placed a direct order with Boeing for five 777-200Fs. According to the ch-aviation fleets advanced module, its parent firm Silk Way Airlines (ZP) runs Soviet-made freighters, including three Il-76TDs and two Il-76TD-90s.

Silk Way West Airlines verified to ch-aviation that the planes had been permanently transferred to the Azerbaijani carrier and that the airline had no dealings with U3.

Russian airlines are currently taking the brunt of the country’s wide-ranging sanctions implemented in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bermuda withdrew all certifications of airworthiness for aircraft operating in Russia, where the two Boeing 747s were registered while operated by U3.

Russian airlines are banned from flying in the European Union, the United Kingdom, or the United States’ airspace.

Featured image: Sky Gates Airlines VP-BCH Boeing 747-467F(SCD). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways