MIAMI – We don’t like it. We don’t like to see it happen, but it does happen a few times every winter. Even at the best-maintained airports by the best-trained pilots in the world.

And it happened last night in Pittsburgh (PIT). Delta Air Lines (DL) flight 2231, a Boeing 717 with 77 people on board, slid off the taxiway prior to its flight to Atlanta. The incident happened around 6:30 pm EST.

Delta 717 N998AT at Pittsburgh International Airport this morning. This looks expensive. 📷: @andrewrush https://t.co/qelFinOBXD pic.twitter.com/hpp49Rt33S — Ben Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) February 11, 2021

The airline said, “Delta teams worked with the airport authority to safely transport customers back to the terminal. We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to re-accommodate them as quickly as possible.” A WTAE TV news report video of the incident below:

Off the Plane in 20 minutes

According to the WTAE report, at 9:45 p.m., airport officials said all passengers had safely deplaned and shuttled to the airport terminal. There were no reported injuries.

A passenger, Tanya Penniman, said at 8:30 p.m., that crews were taking the evacuation slide off the plane and the fire department was going to set up stairs in the back of the plane to get everyone off.

Penniman said she was off the plane and on a bus at 9:05 p.m. Video of passengers exiting the plane can be seen at the KDKA TV web page.

The airport remained open and there has been no impact on other operations, officials said. The incident happened despite the best efforts of PIT’s award-winning snow removal team. A “snow day” at PIT video from early February 2020 can be viewed here:

Photo Credit: Passenger Ellie Sharp via KDKA TV

