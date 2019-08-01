BOC Aviation Assigns Four A321neos to Scoot

LONDON – Leasing company BOC Aviation has announced that it will be placing four units of its Airbus A321neos on order to Scoot Airlines of Singapore.

The carrier’s aircraft will be powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PW1100G-JM engines, with deliveries to commence from the second half of next year.

Commenting on the deal was Robert Martin, the Managing Director and CEO of BOC Aviation who welcomed the Singaporean carrier as a new customer.

“We are delighted to add Scoot as a new customer, as we support the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines Group in its fleet expansion plans”.

“Low-cost travel continues to enjoy strong demand, and Scoot’s selection of the A321NEO allows it to leverage this growth and further develop its regional network.”

“We look forward to working closely with Scoot in delivering innovative and fuel-efficient aircraft solutions that provide superior flying experience for its customers.”

The A321neos will no doubt be used on the more medium-haul services on offer by Scoot.

Carrying 60 million passengers per year has been at the result of the short to long-haul offerings from the airline.

It has 37 A320neo aircraft on order as well as three more Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the way.

Also commenting on the news was Mr Lee Lik Hsin, the CEO of Scoot who expressed pride over working with BOC.

“We are pleased to work with BOC Aviation, and we look forward to receiving the A321neos, which will inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond.”

“With the A321neos, we will be able to operate single-aisle flights with unmatched levels of efficiency, benefitting from the highest commonality of the Airbus product range.”

“This includes shared resources in spares, tools, similar maintenance engineering, pilots and cabin crew.”

Scoot’s story dates back to June 2012 when it became the low-cost wing of the Singapore Airlines Group.

The last seven years have seen exponential growth, operating a fleet of 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners as well as 29 Airbus A320 family aircraft.

July 2017 saw a merger with carrier Tigerair, with Scoot retaining its brand and positioning.

Scoot joins up with BOC, who are very well experienced in the industry servicing 92 airlines across 40 countries globally.

It has a fleet of 499 aircraft either owned, managed or on order from previous airshows.

Which routes these aircraft will operate on remains unclear, but will no doubt contribute to the increase in passenger numbers for Scoot over the next few years as units are delivered.