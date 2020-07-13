Airways Magazine

Blue Islands, Loganair Enter Partnership

Photo: Guernsey Press

July 13
10:00 2020
MIAMI – Channel island carrier Blue islands (SI) has announced today a new partnership with regional carrier Loganair (LM) to connect the channel islands and the UK regions like never before.

The new partnership will allow both carriers passengers to seamlessly connect across flights on single tickets. 

Photo: Andreas Spaeth

Comments from Blue Islands CEO

Blue Islands’ Chief Executive Rob Veron said, “We are excited to form this new partnership with Loganair, hand in hand with a significant expansion of our own route network after 15 years of Channel Islands’ centered operations. It further enhances Blue Islands’ commitment to delivering robust and reliable regional air connectivity.”

 “We are delighted to be able to offer customers an extended route network with the peace of mind of guaranteed connections, Air Passenger Duty savings and the easy convenience of checked-through hold luggage in a single ticket.”

The new partnership will see SI continue its expansions and growth with the carrier offering flights across the channel islands and now UK mainland flights from Manchester to Exeter and manchester to Southampton following the collapse of Flybe in early March just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Island said that the more frequent connection will be focused on links via hubs at Southhampton and Manchester and will provide additional services to link points such as Inverness with Exeter and the Isle of Man with Southampton; and Guernsey and Jersey with Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle.

The routes were previously served by Flybe with the agreement announced today giving much needed fresh life into these connections.

Photo: Andreas Spaeth

Comments from Loganair CEO

Commenting on the new partnership, Loganair’s Chief Executive Jonathan Hinkles said: “We’re delighted to be working with Blue Islands to offer this new range of connections for customers throughout the UK. Providing dependable air services to communities throughout the UK, the Channel Islands and Isle of Man is a core part of the ‘DNA’ of both airlines, and by joining up our networks, we can help many more customers reach their destination.”

Following the collapse of Flybe Loganair has become the largest regional carrier in the U.K offering flights to more than 43 destinations.  The carriers have said that this new partnership will allow them to server business and leisure travellers alike and will allow them both to fight against the economical damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement will allow Blue Islands to continue to strengthen its position as they continue their steady growth and increase their regional route connectivity for the channel islands and the passengers that rely on them.

Comments
