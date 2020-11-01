MIAMI – Blue Dart Aviation (BZ) parent company Blue Dart Express handed staff a USD$352 bonus after posting INR₹414m (around USD$5.6m) after tax for the second fiscal quarter of 2020, a 196% increase on the same period in 2019.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging, a company spokesman said “Blue Dart not only weathered these challenges successfully but also continued to ensure unmatched service delivery to its customers.”

When a COVID-19 vaccine eventually comes out, BZ plans on becoming an integral part of the distribution network around India with company managing director Balfour Manuel speaking of “gearing up to provide logistics support when a prospective vaccine candidate does arrive.”

By Venkat Mangudi – flickr.com/photos/venkatmangudi/20238253198/, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50405386

A Logistics Provider

Balfour further added that “we are cautiously optimistic for what the future holds for the economy as a second wave of pandemic is expected to hit the country in the winter season. We have also consolidated our position over this quarter for our key products.”

With six Boeing 757-200PCF freighter aircraft and the prospect of a mass vaccine shipment around India looming, BZ is set to further enhance operations despite a global pandemic.

Featured image: Venkat Mangudi

