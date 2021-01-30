MIAMI – Blue Air (0B) is set to expand a base at Turin Caselle Airport (TRN) with flights to Palermo Falcone-Borsellino Airport (PMO) in April of 2021.

Service will kick off with up to four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 with reg: YR-BML at NAP Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

A Strong Italian Network

0B has a strong Italian presence, connecting TRN alone to cities including Alghero (AHO), Bari (BRI), Cagliari (CAG), Lamezia (SUF), Naples (NAP), and Trapani (TPS).

The airline also has a strong connection between Italy and Romania, with services to cities such as Bacau (BCM) and Bucharest (OTP). 0B has expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic, with new winter destinations along with flights to Amsterdam (AMS) and London Heathrow (LHR).

The airline is the largest in Romania in terms of passengers transported with a fleet of Boeing 737-300, 737-400, 737-500, 737-700, and 737-800 aircraft operating with multiple bases and over 1,000 aviation professionals. In 16 years of operation, 0B has carried over 30 million passengers providing Romanians with effective, low-cost connectivity around Europe.

Featured image: Blue Air Boeing 737 Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

