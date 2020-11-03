MIAMI – Blue Air (0B) has announced that its flights to London will no longer be landing at Luton Airport (LTN). This makes 0B the only ultra-low-cost carrier to fly into London Heathrow (LHR).

The flight affected is from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) to London (LTN, to be LHR). The change in the destination will occur from December 1 of this year. Current flight offerings have this route flown five times a week and will be increased to 11 times a week as of summer 2021.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BML taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Blue Air

Blue Air is a Romanian ultra-low-cost carrier, with a business model focused on low complexity. The airline operates a fleet of 737 family aircraft, and has been flying for 16 years.

The airline flies to 57 scheduled destinations across Europe. Last month, they celebrated the inaugural flight from OTP to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS).

Featured image: Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK banking out from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.