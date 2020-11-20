LONDON – Starting December 20, 2020, all Blue Air (0B) flights operated on the route Bucharest-Milan will have Linate (LIN) as their destination airport.

The company will transfer to LIN the flights previously operated at Malpensa (MXP), offering 3-weekly services under the 20/21 Winter Schedule.

LCC OB, with its hub at Henri Coandă International Airport (OTP), is Romania’s largest airline with scheduled passengers. Blue Air transported over 5 million passengers in 2017, an improvement of 40% over the 3.6 million passengers flown the previous year. The carrier flew 57 scheduled destinations as of February 2019.

Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Flights Schedule

Effective December 20, 0B will operate flights from OTP to LIN according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Bucharest OTP 07:00 – Milan LIN 08:05

Milan LIN 09:05 – Bucharest OTP 12:10 (times means local time)

Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Blue Air Hub Shifts

For the majority of its history, OB has used Bucharest as its primary hub. The airline’s hub was initially based at the Aurel Vlaicu International Airport (BBU) before the airport became overcrowded and urban growth gradually surrounded it. This led to the closing of the airport by commercial airlines in 2012.

While the airport was not formally closed, airline operating taxes were abruptly elevated until no airline could afford them. As a result, all airlines shifted their operations to OTP, the largest airport in Bucharest and OB’s main hub.

Featured image: John Leivaditis

