LONDON – Under the Summer 2021 Schedule, Blue Air (0B) will begin offering direct flights to Milan Linate (LIN) beginning March 28, with up to seven weekly services from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) and two weekly services from Cluj-Napoca (CLJ).

The company will fly to LIN from OTP and CLJ on the following schedule:

OTP – LIN – OTP (5 x week March 28 – April 30, 2021)

OTP – LIN – OTP (daily May 01 – October 30, 2021)

CLJ – LIN – CLJ (2 x week June 01 – October 30, 2021)

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 Photo: Alberto Cucini – @ac_avphoto

Statement from Blue Air

The company’s CCO, Krassimir Tanev, expressed his delight at the announcement of their new direct ultra-low-cost service between OTP and CLJ and LIN.

Their operations to LIN are in line with 0B’s New Network Strategy, and they are reaffirming their commitment to provide best-in-class ultra-low-cost airline service to their customers.

Featured image: Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BML taxing for take-off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

