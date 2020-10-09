LONDON – Today Blue Air (0B) celebrated the inaugural flight of the route Bucharest Otopeni (OTP)-Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS). The flight was greeted with the traditional water cannon salute on arrival at AMS.

The welcoming event organized at AMS was attended by Marcel Lekkerkerk Marketing Director Route & Business Development Royal Schiphol Group, and Krassimir Tanev, Chief Commercial Officer for OB.

Passengers have shown significant interest in this new route, even in the current context of mobility restrictions and a still limited appetite for travel. The aircraft’s load factor was above the current average, both on the departure flight to Amsterdam and on the return flight to Bucharest.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Schedule Flights

Blue Air will operate daily flights between Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) and Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), according to the following schedule:

OTP 08:20 – AMS 10:20 / AMS 11:10 – OTP 15:10 7 days / week Up to 4 x weekly connectivity from Amsterdam (via Bucharest) to 4 key cities in Romania – Iasi, Cluj, Timisoara, Oradea and Baia Mare

Celebration at Amsterdam Schipol International Airport (AMS). Photo: Blue Air

Statement from Blue Air

Krassimir Tanev, 0B Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are thrilled to offer the first service between Bucharest and one of the busiest and most demanded airports in Europe, AMS.”

“This is a very important milestone for 0B network renaissance and great news for our customers who will now be able to benefit from additional travel options at affordable price.”

Tanev also said, “AMS is a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel between the Netherlands and Romania. Through this new route, we are also enriching the travel options for the Romanian diaspora transiting one of the largest transcontinental hubs in Europe.”