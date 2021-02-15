LONDON – Blue Air (0B) expands service to London Heathrow (LHR) T2 to two daily, effective March 31, from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP). This makes OB the largest carrier on the route.

The airline launched the route on December 1, 2020. Following the successful development, it is ramping up the service to a twice-daily, offering convenient morning and evening services between the two cities.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BML taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca/Airways – @aviator_ita

Statement from Blue Air

Krassimir Tanev, CCO at 0B, said that the carrier is greatly satisfied with the performance of its new LHR T2 service to OTP and has also received positive feedback from its customers on it LHR-OTP service.

In addition, Tanev said, “0B is committed to becoming a preferred airline on the LHR-OTP market and we are happy to be able to upgrade our service to 2 daily with our Summer schedule, becoming the largest airline between OTP and LHR.”

Featured image: Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK banking out from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

