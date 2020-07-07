Airways Magazine

Blue Air Announces Resumption of Scheduled Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Blue Air Announces Resumption of Scheduled Flights

Blue Air Announces Resumption of Scheduled Flights
July 07
18:12 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – With the lifting of travel restrictions to the UK, Spain, Italy, and Belgium, Blue Air (0B) announced today the resumption of scheduled flights to most of its regular destinations.

Starting Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the company announced full operations of its flight program including over 250 flights per week in the next period.

Blue Air Boeing 737-3Y0 reg. YR-BAP taking off from Naples International Aiport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Destinations covered by Blue Air

Therefore, starting today, the destinations covered by 0B are:

From Bucharest Otopeni Airport (OTP): Belgium (Brussels), Cyprus (Larnaca), Denmark (Copenhagen), Finland (Helsinki), France (Paris Beauvais, Lyon, Nice), Germany (Cologne, Hamburg, Stuttgart), Ireland (Dublin).

But also: Italy (Florence, Milan Malpensa, Naples), Great Britain (Liverpool, London Luton), Romania (Cluj, Iași), Spain (Malaga, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca) and Sweden (Stockholm).

From Bacau airport (BCM): Belgium (Brussels), Italy (Bergamo, Rome, Turin), Ireland (Dublin) and Great Britain (London Luton).

From Iasi airport (IAS): Romania (Bucharest), Belgium (Brussels), France (Paris Beauvais), Germany (Cologne, Munich), Italy (Turin) and Great Britain (London Luton).

From Cluj airport (CLJ): Ireland (Dublin) and Romania (Bucharest).

From Sibiu airport (SBZ): Germany (Stuttgart).

Domestic flights from the 0B base in Turin (TRN): Alghero, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Naples and Trapani.

Regional flights from the 0B base in Larnaca (LCA): Athens and Thessaloniki.

Blue Air Boeing 737-82R reg. YR-BMK taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Services and Functionalities

The announcement also includes the completion of the airline’s IT infrastructure upgrade as well as the availability of flight rescheduling, flight status, and online check-in facilities.

Therefore, all passengers who acquired tickets directly on 0B’s website are to be reimbursed in full for the purchased airline tickets, with the respective amounts being transferred to their electronic Blue Wallet.

Passengers who have purchased tickets on the 0B website can access these funds to purchase 0B tickets and services starting today.

At the moment, this service is available for the purchase of tickets with a value equal to or less than the value of the canceled flights, while mixed payments from both the electronic wallet and card will be possible starting July 10.

For passengers who have purchased tickets from partner agencies, they will be able to view and use the amounts transferred to their e-wallet starting July 15, depending on how quickly these agencies integrate the new Blue Air systems.

Blue Air YR-BMD Boeing 737-800. Photo: Wiki Commons

Statement from Blue Air

“Despite the temporary difficulties caused by the suspension of flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we, at 0B, are determined to continue flying, to honor all our commitments and to pay all our debts,” says Oana Petrescu (51), 0B CEO.

Blue Air Boeing 737-530 reg. YR-AMA during taxi. Photo: Anna Zvereva

Blue Air Implements Concordat Procedure Protective Measures

To ensure the smooth resumption of scheduled flights and the fulfillment of all obligations to its passengers, employees, and partners, Blue Air Aviation S.A. resorted to the preventive concordat procedure, a form of a reconstruction agreement between a debtor and creditors.

Thus, with the resumption of the normal flight schedule, 0B will be able to cover all the amounts necessary for the timely and safe operation of these flights.

Regarding the direct losses generated by the pandemic, they will be covered by the state aid approved by the Romanian Government through the Memorandum adopted on April 23, 2020, while the debts to suppliers will be paid in installments in accordance to the concordat procedure.

Featured Image: Blue Air Boeing 737-82R reg. YR-BML at Barcelona International Airport (BCN). Photo: Ennio Varani – @ennio_foto_fotografo

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
BelgiumBlue AirBucharestCluj-NapocaCOVID-19CyprusDenmarkFranceGermanyIasiIrelandItalySpainUKUnited Kingdom
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

I'm from Caserta, a city near Naples in Italy. I've been a fan of aviation since I was a child. Currently, I'm an Aeronautical Expert and plane spotter with passion for aviation photography studying at Law University.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0