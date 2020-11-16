LONDON – Blue Air (0B) announces the resumption of international flights from Avram Iancu International Airport (CLJ) in Cluj Napoca. Starting March 1, 2021, 0B will operate direct flights to 13 key destinations in Europe from CLJ.

At the same time, 0B announces that all flights to London will have London Heathrow (LHR) and all flights to Paris will have Charles de Gaulle (CDG) as their respective destination airports.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BML taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

New Destinations from Cluj

The new destinations operated from Cluj include Amsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Stuttgart.

As part of its positioning strategy, 0B relies on expanding the network of direct and connecting routes.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK banking out from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

