Blue Air Adds Amsterdam to Its Network

LONDON – Blue Air (0B) today announced it will add Amsterdam (AMS) to its route network, with 7 flights per week, starting September 4, 2020.

The airline connects Bucharest with Amsterdam and the world, making it possible for 0B passengers to enjoy a daily service to this key travel destination at competitive prices.

This news comes just a week after the press release in which the company announced the resumption of scheduled flights, confirming its willingness to be competitive on the aviation market.

Two weeks ago, the company resumed scheduled flights to 29 destinations and was planning to restart operations to at least 47 destinations once the State of Alert ended and all restrictions lifted by the authorities of the states in which it operates.

Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Route Details

Starting September 4 , the company will operate daily flights to/from Bucharest Otopeni (OTP) to Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS) according to the following timetable:

OTP 08:20 – AMS 10:20 / AMS 11:10 – OTP 15:10

Daily

The company reminds its customers to respect the Covid-19 prevention rules and which can be reviewed on its website.

Blue Air Boeing 737-3Y0 reg. YR-BAP taking off from Naples International Aiport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

Statement from Blue Air Chief Commercial Officer

“We are very excited to announce our new route to Amsterdam and to underline our commitment to offering valuable air travel solutions at best-in-class service after such a challenging time for aviation.

By adding this service to Amsterdam, 0B is reinforcing its commitment and strengthens its leader position on the market, as AMS is a key market for both leisure and business between the Netherlands and Romania,” says Krassimir Tanev, 0B Chief Commercial Officer.

Furthermore, Tanev added, “Moreover, with this new route we are offering great additional travel options for the Romanian diaspora traveling via one of the largest European transcontinental hubs.”

Blue Air Boeing 737-82R reg. YR-BML is on final at Barcelona International Airport (BCN). Photo: Ennio Varani – @ennio_foto_fotografo

About Blue Air

The company is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers transported. With a business model based on reducing complexity, respectively Low Cost – Low Complexity, with an approach focused on the needs of passengers, 0B aims to become a leader among airlines in Central and Eastern Europe.

The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft and has an extensive fleet renewal program in place to provide passengers with the best travel conditions. With a team of over 1,000 aviation professionals, the company has an impeccable history of flight safety.

In its 16 years of operation, 0B has carried over 30 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers. The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full member of IATA.

Featured Image: Blue Air Boeing 737-800 reg. YR-BMK banking out from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita