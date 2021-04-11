MIAMI – Binter (NT), a Spanish domestic carrier, whose operations are concentrated on inter-island, Spain, and African destinations, is now expanding its European network to five new cities in France and Italy.

Announced by an NT press release on April 8, the new services will connect the Canary islands to Toulouse, Marseilles, and Lille in France as well as Venice and Turin in Italy, effective july 2021.

Binter Canarias ATR72 EC KYI – Photo ; Alberto Cucini/Airways

Joint announcement by Canary Officials and Binter

The announcement was jointly made by Rodolfo Núñez, Binter CEO, Juan Ramsden General Coordinator, Ángel Víctor Torres Canary Islands President, Sebastián Franquis, Counselor for Public Works and Transportation, and Yaiza Castilla, Counselor for Tourism and Trade. The officials pointed out the continuing efforts made by NT to improve the air connections within the archipelago.

Binter CEO, Rodolfo Núñez, commented, “This new international leap is a great challenge for Binter in a very complex context, but we remain committed to the connectivity of the entire archipelago, of the eight islands, following the strategic plan we drew up before the pandemic”.

He also added, “In the future, if everything goes well, and according to the plan, we will continue to provide more frequencies and perhaps more destinations, both from Tenerife and Gran Canaria, and without ruling out direct flights to or from other islands. The important thing is to sell all the Canary Islands as a whole”,

“Juan Ramsden, NT General Coordinator, asked the political decision-makers to continue with the vaccination program and stressed that “It is necessary for anyone who wishes to travel by air to another country or region to know that they can do so safely, without hindrance or complex regulations.”

Image : Binter Media Folder

New Routes to France and Italy

The new flights to France and Italy, departing Gran Canaria Airport in Las Palmas (LPA), will operate on Monday and Thursday to Lille (LIL), Toulouse (TLS) on Tuesday and Saturday, and Marseilles (MRS) on Friday. The Italian destinations will be flown on Monday and Friday to Venice (VCE), Tuesday and Saturday to Turin (TRN).

NT operates several flights to Spain and Africa as well to Lisbon (LIS), its first non-Spanish destination.

According to Planespotters, NT operates a fleet of 23 ATR72 and four Embraer E195-E2, deliverted in 2019 and 2021 plus one on order. The airline is the first European carrier to operate this aircraft.