Binter Canarias Chosen As Embraer E195-E2 European Launch Customer

LONDON – Embraer has announced that Spanish carrier Binter Canarias has been chosen as the European launch customer of the E195-E2 aircraft, which will be delivered during the second half of 2019.

Azul Airlines, as previously announced, will be the world’s launch operator of the largest variant in the E2 family of Brazilian jets.

Both the E190-E2 and E195-E2 have been assigned to European operators, with Widerøe being the world’s first E190-E2 operator.

The announcement comes following Binter being labeled as an undisclosed customer at the Farnborough Air Show earlier this year.

The Letter of Intent included a firm order for three planes with options for an additional two. List prices are estimated to be at around $342 million.

In addition to the purchase agreement, Binter and Embraer have included replacement engines, crew training, and spare parts.

Commenting on the deal was Martyn Holmes, the VP of Europe, Russia. “Embraer is proud to welcome Binter to the expanding base of E-Jets operators in Europe,” he said.

“Compared to the regional jets currently utilized by Binter, the E195-E2 will provide greater operational flexibility with more seats, more range and unmatched passenger comfort, with lower operating costs.”

Airways understands that the E195-E2 for Binter will be configured in a single-class layout, offering up to 132 seats in a “comfortable” manner.

When Embraer unveiled all its orders at Farnborough in a quick one-hour briefing, Binter appeared to have been the only undisclosed customer on the list.

The entire briefing went through a 300 aircraft order worth $15 billion in the space of an hour, which, at the time, represented quite a successful haul for the E2 program and for Embraer.

Today’s announcement, therefore, completes the list fully with all customers being fully disclosed.

The airline’s Vice President, Rudolfo Nunez, revealed that at Binter “we are convinced that the E195-E2 is the ideal aircraft model for our operations.”

The Spanish carrier, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, boasts a fleet of 19 ATR-72 turboprops, and three Bombardier CRJ-1000s, leased from Air Nostrum.

The current fleet has an average age of 5 years, which will come down significantly once the brand-new E195-E2s are delivered.

These orders will be transferred to Embraer’s backlog for 3Q18 in time for a late 2019 delivery date.