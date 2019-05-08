Airways Magazine

Biman Bangladesh Q400 Skids Off In Yangon, Injuries Reported

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Biman Bangladesh Q400 Skids Off In Yangon, Injuries Reported

Photo: MyanmarTimes

Biman Bangladesh Q400 Skids Off In Yangon, Injuries Reported
May 08
11:48 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — A Biman Bangladesh Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft has suffered a runway excursion at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar.

The plane, registered S2-AGQ, overran the runway and can be seen badly damaged lying on the grass at the side.

No fatalities have been reported so far, however, local reports confirm that all 33 passengers and crew sustained injuries and 15 people have been taken to a local hospital.

Yangon International Airport remains closed until local authorities arrive at the scene. Other flights have been diverted to the country’s capital, Naypyidaw.

Biman Bangladesh flight BG060 came in to land in Yangon during bad weather conditions, said the airline via a statement. The flight originated from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“All passengers are safe. Biman is sending a special flight to Yangon at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh time) to bring back the passengers.”

Biman Bangladesh operates a fleet of only two Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The plane involved in today’s incident is 8.2 years old, originally delivered to India’s Smart in 2011, later joining Biman in April 2015.

This is a developing story.

Comments
0
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2019. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0