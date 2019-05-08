Biman Bangladesh Q400 Skids Off In Yangon, Injuries Reported

MIAMI — A Biman Bangladesh Bombardier Q400 turboprop aircraft has suffered a runway excursion at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar.

The plane, registered S2-AGQ, overran the runway and can be seen badly damaged lying on the grass at the side.

No fatalities have been reported so far, however, local reports confirm that all 33 passengers and crew sustained injuries and 15 people have been taken to a local hospital.

Biman Bangladesh Airline skidded off the runway during go around at Yangon International Airport. pic.twitter.com/Em50SwKZVD — Nay Myo Tin (@naymyotin) May 8, 2019

Yangon International Airport remains closed until local authorities arrive at the scene. Other flights have been diverted to the country’s capital, Naypyidaw.

BREAKING: Biman Bangladesh Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 S2-AGQ has suffered a runway excursion on landing at Yangon, Myanmar, operating #BG60 from Dhaka. Casualties not yet known. #AviationDaily #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/hIndalNuPW — Aero News (@teamaeronews) May 8, 2019

Biman Bangladesh flight BG060 came in to land in Yangon during bad weather conditions, said the airline via a statement. The flight originated from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“All passengers are safe. Biman is sending a special flight to Yangon at 10:00 pm (Bangladesh time) to bring back the passengers.”

Biman Bangladesh operates a fleet of only two Bombardier Q400 aircraft. The plane involved in today’s incident is 8.2 years old, originally delivered to India’s Smart in 2011, later joining Biman in April 2015.

This is a developing story.