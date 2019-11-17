Airways Magazine

Biman Bangladesh Orders Two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Biman Bangladesh Orders Two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Photo: Anna Zvereva

Biman Bangladesh Orders Two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners
November 17
09:45 2019
MIAMI — The Dubai Air Show kicked off well for Boeing, as Biman Bangladesh has placed an order two 787-9 Dreamliners.

In October, Boeing had logged an order for a pair of 787-9s for an undisclosed customer. However, today’s announcement by Biman Bangladesh confirms that these two aircraft will find a new home in Dhaka.

The two planes will add to Biman’s current Dreamliner fleet of three 787-8s and one 787-9, with one more to be delivered. The additional order will make Biman’s Dreamliner fleet nearly twice the size of its current Boeing 777 fleet.

“One of our key priorities is to have a modern fleet with technologically-advanced airplanes that will enable us to expand our international reach,” said Air Marshal Muhammad Enamul Bari, Former Chief of Air Staff, Chairman Board of Directors, Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

“While we have a good domestic network, we plan to extend our international network to include more destinations in Europe, Asia and the Middle East,” he said.

“The 787 with its technological superiority, excellent operational performance, and passenger experience will enable us to achieve that goal,” added Muhammad Enamul Bari.

At list prices, the cost of the two new aircraft is $585 million. Boeing quotes that the aircraft will be able to carry up to 298 passengers in a standard three-class layout.

However, given that the airline’s 787-8 and Boeing 777-300 aircraft are configured in two-class layouts, it is safe to assume that the 787-9 will also feature the same configuration, and therefore a higher number of passengers.

“Biman Bangladesh is showing us the powerful potential of the Dreamliner family. Just last month, the airline launched a new non-stop flight from its hub in Dhaka to Medina, Saudi Arabia,” said Stan Deal, the new president, and chief executive officer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

“It’s a great example of the 787-8 serving as a ‘market opener.’ And now, Biman adds the 787-9 which brings more seats, more range and more cargo-carry capability for the routes that need it. The two will form a profitable network solution for Biman,” he concluded.

Tags
Biman BangladeshBoeingBoeing 787-9 Dreamliner
0