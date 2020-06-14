Biman Bangladesh Operates Repatriation Flight to Rome

LONDON – On June 12, 2020, Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG) operated a repatriation flight from Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) to Rome (FCO). The aircraft was a Boeing B777-3E9(ER) with registration S2-AHN.

The plane landed at FCO at around 5:20 p.m. local time, taking off at 7:55 p.m. heading for London Heathrow (LHR) again for a return flight. Subsequently, the aircraft returned to DAC.

Photo: Rome Aviation Spotters

BG’s Boeing B777-3E9(ER) service history

The plane is 6.3 years old. The delivery date was March 22, 2014, when it entered service with BG.

The aircraft is configured with two General Electric GE90-115B engines that provide a thrust of 512kN each. The internal configuration is as follows: 419 seats, 35 seats in business class and 384 seats in economy class.

Photo: Daniel Veronesi

About Biman Bangladesh Airlines

BG, is the national flag carrier airline of Bangladesh. Its main hub is at Shahjalal International Airport (DAC) in Dhaka and it also operates flights from its secondary hubs Shah Amanat International Airport (CGP) in Chittagong and Osmani International Airport (ZYL) in Sylhet.

The airline provides international passenger and cargo services to Asia and Europe, as well as major domestic routes inside Bangladesh. It has air service agreements with 42 countries and currently flies to 16 different countries.

The airline was wholly owned and managed by the government of Bangladesh until 23 July 2007, when it was transformed into the country’s largest public limited company by the Caretaker Government of Bangladesh.

The airline’s headquarters, Balaka Bhaban, is located in Kurmitola, Dhaka. Annual Hajj flights, transporting non-resident Bangladeshi workers and migrants, and the activities of its subsidiaries, form an integral part of the carrier’s business.

Photo: Yuri Gullone

The birth of the company

Biman was founded in February 1972. In the decades that followed, the airline expanded its fleet and destinations. At its peak, Biman has operated flights to 29 international destinations, as far away as New York City to the west and Tokyo to the east.

Since becoming a public limited company in 2007, the airline has begun to modernize its fleet. As an example, Biman has made a deal with Boeing for ten new aircraft, along with options for ten more.

BG is certified as safe to fly in Europe by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). In addition, the airline successfully passed the IATA Operational Safety Audit and since then has been successfully flying to some of its previous destinations in Asia and Europe.