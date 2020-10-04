MIAMI – Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG) has today launched a direct flight between the northeastern Bangladeshi city of Sylhet Osmani International Airport (ZYL) and London Heathrow (LHR) operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

While there was a flight between Dhaka (DAC) and LHR via ZYL before the pandemic, BG will not operate a direct connection between ZYL and LHR every Wednesday.

The demand for flights between ZYL and LHR is especially strong considering the high demand from expatriate Bangladeshis in the United Kingdom who call the region home.

Biman Bangladesh Boeing 787 Photo: Lowres

A Joint Process

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) lead by M Mofidur Rahman along with the Department for Transport (DfT) of the United Kingdom held a virtual meeting on September 16 to finalize the direct flights.

Following the meeting, the DfT gave permission for direct flights from ZYL to LHR beginning on October 4 while monitoring all activities throughout ZYL before the flight via a CCTV camera.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali described the flight as “a gift from our Honorable Prime Minister for the Sylhet inhabitants . . . it will ease the contact between the expatriate Bangladeshis and their relatives residing here.”

The minister also mentioned a recent Air Service Agreement with the provision of a “fifth freedom” paving the way for flights to the United States via third countries.

Having expanded service to multiple cities including Manchester (MAN) before the COVID-19 pandemic BG hopes to connect Bangladesh to New York (JFK), Toronto (YYZ), and Tokyo (NRT).