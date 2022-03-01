DALLAS – US President Joe Biden announced tonight that the US is banning Russian aircraft from US airspace. Word of the ban came during the State of the Union address.

The ban comes in the wake of severe economic and political sanctions already put into place by the Biden administration in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to the US, Canada, the entire European Union, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Moldova have also closed their airspace to Russian aircraft.

Also, Boeing said it is “suspending parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.” The company will suspend “major operations” at its Moscow offices.

Biden also announced that he would release 60 million barrels of oil from the strategic oil reserve to help stabilize fuel prices.

Featured image: Aeroflot Airbus A330-300 VQ-BMX. Photo: Davide Calabresi/Airways