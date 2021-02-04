MIAMI – Belavia Belarusian Airlines’ (B2) new appointed General Director Igor Nikolaevich Cherginets presented the plans for the future of the carrier, which includes strategies such as digitalization, new modern world practices and most important, the update of its fleet.

The Belarusian carrier seeks to modernise its fleet by ceasing operations of all classic models of Boeing 737 and acquire the newer model of 737 MAX 8 as well as the regional jet Embraer 195-E2. Cherginets stated that “The modernization of the aircraft fleet will contribute to the expansion of the route network, the opening of new directions, and an increase in passenger traffic.

Cherginets also said he was sure that for the effective operation of modern technology, it was necessary to pay special attention to “the training of staff personnel, to the development of an aviation squadron, to an aviation technical base, to a flight attendant service, and to other services and departments”.

Belavia operates several classic variants of the Boeing 737 series, such as 737-300s and 737-500s as well as the later-generation 737-800, and in 2018 B2 had revealed its plans to acquire four (4) 737 Max 8 jets for the replacement of older 737s. On the end of 2021 the lessor Air Lease will provide those aircraft to the airline.

Resting on the Regional Jets

Belavia’s fleet already includes the conventional type of both Embraer 195 and Embraer 175 regional jet as well as Bombardier CRJs. The Minsk-based flag-carrier has already received first Embraer 195-E2, which will be the first out of three aircraft to be leased from AerCap.

All three E2 are fitted with Pratt & Whitney PW1900G powerplants and feature a 125-seat configuration in two classes, including nine seats in the business cabin. Belavia (B2) plans to operate these aircraft on routes to London, Barcelona, Nur-Sultan, Munich, Paris, Sochi, and Amsterdam.

All of the above strategies aim to retain a young and fresh fleet for the Belarusian carrier as well as to have the ability to take more passengers further, in greater comfort, and more efficiently.

