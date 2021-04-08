MIAMI – Belarusian airline Belavia (B2) has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, as part of an order that comprises five aircraft for the carrier’s fleet.

As stated on an aviation portal FlightGlobal report published today, “the Max 8 aircraft (EW-528PA) arrived in Minsk on 8 April, having flown from Seattle via Reykjavik,” being “acquired through US lessor Air Lease under an agreement signed in mid-2018.”

B2 will employ the aircraft on its most popular routes first, although the airline may use the MAX for longer routes due to its greater range.

The 737 MAX Replacing Older Aircraft

With 12-business, 162-economy configuration, B2’s 737 MAX is set to replace older Boeing 737-300s and -500s, as well as complement the carrier’s Boeing 737-800s.

Belavia director general Igor Tcherginets lauded the aircraft’s lower operational costs. “[The aircraft is] more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient. This will allow us to do what is so expected of us – reduce the cost of air tickets,” Tcherginets said.

He also mentioned that pilots are undergoing a new round of training, although they completed initial training over one year ago.