Bek Air Fokker 100 Crashes at Almaty with Fatalities

LONDON – Bek Air Flight Z92100 crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty Airport in Kazakhstan yesterday.

Flight Z92100 was scheduled to fly from Almaty to Nur-Sultan. Almaty is Kazakhstan’s largest city, whilst Nur-Sultan is the capital.

Bek Air #Z92100 crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty this morning. Preliminary ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/mZRiDsJVkx. We are currently retrieving and processing granular ADS-B data for this flight. pic.twitter.com/n0G5sujqiM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 27, 2019

The flight was operated by a Fokker 100, UP-F1007 MSN11496, which first flew in April 1996.

Flight #Z92100 was performed by a 23 years old Fokker 100. Last photo of this aircraft in @JetPhotos database was taken in June 2018 and it looks like the aircraft has been repainted since that.https://t.co/bhxdjUUVmYhttps://t.co/cC53Jx8HQu pic.twitter.com/HLviY6bMOl — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 27, 2019

The flight had 100 passengers on board, including the 5 crew members. Shortly after takeoff, the flight crashed into a two-story building, not far from the airport.

During the Takeoff the weather conditions have been reported as very poor, with heavy fog and snow. Survivors reported that it was dark and there was snow when they evacuated.

Most of the passengers have survived, with the majority suffering from minor and serious injuries. 12 of those on board have died in the crash, including the captain, however, this number is expected to rise.

METAR at Almaty at the time of #Z92100 accident:



UAAA 270100Z 14001MPS 1000 R05L/P2000N R05R/P2000D BR FU NSC M12/M13 Q1014 R88/91//50 NOSIGhttps://t.co/YnbGRWguWN



[corrects airport, deleted tweet that listed METAR at destination airport]— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 27, 2019

Since the crash, Bek Air has grounded all it’s Fokker 100s, suspending all its flights. Kazakhstan’s president has announced Saturday as a day of nationwide mourning in the aftermath of the crash.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar has also said the plane’s tail had scraped the runway twice during take-off, leaving marks.

This is the fourth fatal crash involving a Fokker 100, after Palair Macedonian Airlines Flight 301 in March 1993, TAM Airlines Flight 402 in October 1996 and Air Bagan Flight 11 in December 2012.

Bek Air was founded in 1999, initially operating VIP flights. Since 2011, Bek Air started operating passenger flights with a fleet of Fokker 100s.

Bek Air currently has 10 Fokker 100s, with an average age of 27.1 years. This excludes the one that has crashed.

This is a developing story…