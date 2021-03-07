MIAMI – An Batik Air (ID) Airbus A320-214 was involved in an incident that took place taking off from Jambi Sultan Thaha Airport ( DJB) during flight ID6803 destined to Jakarta (CGK).

According to Air Safety Network, part of the Flight Safety Foundation, while rolling on the runway, people on the ground noticed sparks, smoke, and fire concerning the nose gear. The crew was alerted and stopped the climb and returned to land at DJB, its departure point.

After landing, it was discovered that the nose wheel had rotated 90 degrees. During landing, tires burst and the wheel rims were damaged by contact with the runway surface and ground up to the wheel hub. The 117 passengers disembarked on the runway and no injuries were reported.

Pegasus Airlines Airbus A320NEO TC-NBO – Photo : Tony Bordelais/Airways

Similar incident occurred to Pegasus and JetBlue

A similar incident occurred on January 27, 2021 to a Pegasus Airlines (PC) A320NEO operating flight PC939 from Istanbul (IST) to Basel (BSL).

In this case, according to MenTour Pilot, the crew may not have been aware of the problem as an emergency was not declared and the aircraft, after a normal approach, performed a regular landing stopping on the runway centerline.

JetBlue Airbus A320 N763JB – Phgoto : Otto Kirchof/Airways

According to Aerospaceweb, in the JetBlue (B6) case, which took place on September 21, 2005, flight B6-292 from Los Angeles Burbank Airport (BUR) to New York (JFK) took off normally but the crew was unable to retract the nose gear.

The aircraft had to fly a circle pattern over Long Beach, Catalina Island, and Newport Beach to burn fuel and attain the maximum allowed weight for landing. This procedure is necessary since the Airbus A320, contrary to other aircraft, does not have an inflight fuel dumping system.

The flight landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sustaining the same type of damage observed on yesterday’s ID A320 incident.